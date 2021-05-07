Obituaries

BUGEJA. On May 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, ex-Chief Marshall at Malta Law Courts, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Frances, his son Charlie and wife Catherine, his son Franco and wife Mary Rose, his daughter Catherine and husband Pierre and his son Ivan and wife Joan, his loving grandchildren Leanne and her husband Julian, Dale, Carl, Aindrea, Maria, Marilyn, Christopher, Kathryn and Stefan and his great-grandchildren Luca and Nico, his brothers and sister, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 8, at 7.30am, for St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de CELIS. On May 5, MARY ANN née Sammut, widow of Dante, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her son Mario and his wife Joyce and their daughter Daniela, her daughters Freida and her husband Peter Muscat and their children Mark, Nicolette and her husband Steve Borg, Joanna and her husband Anthony Calleja and their daughters Sarah and Isabelle, Liliana and her husband Victor Pollacco and their children Maria, Bernard, Julia and Luisa, her great-grandchild Thomas, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and her dedicated carer Marilyn Amazona Matibag. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 7, at 3.15pm, for Our Lady of the Grotto Sanctuary, St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA – JOHN. Loving memories of a dear brother, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts. Steve, Karen, Zoe, John and Julia.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of JOHN today, the 47th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Gerard, Johanna, Nicola and their families.

VELLA CLARK. In everlasting and loving memory of our daughter REBECCA, on the 32nd anniversary of her demise at the age of 17 years. You’re constantly in our hearts. Your parents Lino and Crocy.

