Obituaries

BORG. On May 4, HECTOR, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Kathleen, his beloved children Claire and William, his nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, May 7, at 9.30am, at St John of the Cross church, Ta’ Xbiex. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Society of the Blind, 81, Brighella Street, Santa Venera, SVR 1135, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the nurses, carers and staff of the Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, for all their dedicated care and attention.

VELLA. On May 6, Sr VITTORINA VELLA, at the vulnerable age of 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her sister Agnes Camilleri, widow of Joe, her brothers Carmel and his wife Mary, John and his wife Rose, her nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, May 7, at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, at 10am, followed by interment at St Andrew’s Cemetery, Żebbug. No flowers by request but donations to The Dorothean missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of INES – a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Margaret and Louise, and her son Godwin, and their families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of JOHN today, the 48th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karen, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA CLARK. In everlasting memory of our dear daughter REBECCA who, 33 years ago, returned Home to her Heavenly Father, four weeks after her 17th birthday. Constantly in our hearts and dearly miss you every minute of the day until we are reunited together in heaven. Your parents Lino and Crocy.

VELLA CLARK. On the 33rd anniversary of the demise of our dearest friend, REBECCA, who will remain in our thoughts, hearts and prayers forever. Audrey, Natalie, Kris, Vivienne and Walter.

