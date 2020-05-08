Obituaries

AGRESTA CAMILLERI – ANNE passed away peacefully in Messina, aged 81. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Jamie and his fiancée Alissa, Mandy, Sergio and his wife Rosanna, her brothers John and his wife Monica, Tony, her sister-in-law Tania, nephews, nieces and their families, relatives and her many friends in Malta and Messina.

The funeral will be held privately in Messina. May she rest in peace.

AXIAK. On May 7, at Jasmine Home Msida, PAUL of Żebbuġ, an ex-Dockyard worker, aged 87 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by Doris, widow of his nephew Manuel, Yvonne, widow of his nephew Paul, their children Fiorella and her husband Giorgos and Owen and his fiancée Thea, his cousins Fr Franco Grech O.S.A. and Dr Charles F. Grech and his wife Alena, other relatives and friends, among them Carmen, Alfred and Agnes Chircop. In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial today at the Sacret Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ, in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BONELLO. On May 7, MAUREEN ANN, aged 72, went to meet Our Lord. She will be dearly missed by her Husband Douglas, her daughter Monica, her son Justin and his wife Pauline, her beloved grandchildren Jordan and Josh, her sisters, brothers and sisters-in- law, her nephew and nieces, family and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial. A service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. May she rest in Peace.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – GODFRY. On the 10th anniversary of his demise. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Lucy, his son Josef, his daughter-in-law Isabelle and his two grandchildren.

CREMONA – BLANCHE née La Rosa. In loving memory of our dearest wife and mother, on this, the second anniversary of her passing to meet the risen Lord. Greatly loved and sadly missed by her husband Tony, her children Vicki Ann and George, her grandchildren, Francesca and Andrea, her relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

FARRUGIA – JOAN. Remembering my dear friend on her anniversary of her passing. Still lovingly missed. Helmina.

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 28th anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

GAUCI – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 70th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NANI – MARIO. Loving memories of a dear father on the sixth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Corinne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of JOHN who passed away 66 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles and his family.

PORTELLI. Today, May 8, the anniversary of the passing away of JOHN, always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.