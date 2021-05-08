In Memoriam

BONELLO. In loving memory of GODFREY, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his wife Lucy, his son Josef and his wife Isabelle and his grandsons Dean and Max. A prayer is solicited.

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 29th anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

FARRUGIA – JOAN. Remembering my dear friend on her anniversary. Still sadly missed. Helmina.

FAVA – LINA. Treasured and unfaded memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 37th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mario and his wife Antoinette, Reggie and his wife Aurora and her daughter Marcelline, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, rela-tives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 71st anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NANI – MARIO. On the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Corinne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of JOHN who passed away 67 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles and Louise.

PORTELLI. Today, May 8, the anniversary of the passing away of JOHN, always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

