Obituaries

BORG. On May 7, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, INEZ, née Grech, aged 101, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Margaret and her husband Joe, Godwin and his wife Isabel, Louise and her husband John, her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow Monday, May 10, at 9.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. The family would like to thank the Dominican Sisters and all the carers for their love and dedication.

SCICLUNA. On May 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Rabat, aged 89, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Martin and his wife Josette, Ivan and his wife Marica, Mark and his wife Rita Caruana, his grandchildren Maxine and her husband Julian, Gabrielle, Thea and her partner Maurizio, and Erica, his sisters Mary, Gemma, Lily, and Candida, his in-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, May 10, at 3pm, for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of our beloved father CONSTANTINE on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Vince and family.

CORTIS. In loving memory of our beloved parents MARIO PAUL and JESSIE on the 21st and 12th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by their daughters Rituccia and her husband James Portelli, Charmaine and her husband Manuel Fidalgo and Graziella and her husband Chris Vella, their grandchildren Benjamin and his wife Jutta, Bettina and her fiancé Jack, Luke and Maria, their great-grandsons Joseph and Benedict, their sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering our dear father JOE, especially today the 23rd anniversary of his passing. Remembered by his children Henry and Pat, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and his grandchildren. Rest in peace.

PSAILA SAVONA. Remembering LILIANA, with thanks to God for the cherished memories that keep us going. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow at the church of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun, at 6pm. A prayer is solicited from those who knew her.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH, on the first anniversary of his demise on May 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, May 10, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 7pm. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES on the third anniversary of his passing on May 12, 2018. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren to whom he will always bring smiles, love and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA CLARK. In everlasting and loving memory of our daughter REBECCA, on the 32nd anniversary of her demise at the age of 17 years. You’re constantly in our hearts. Your parents Lino and Crocy.

VELLA CLARK. To our dearest friend REBECCA on the 32nd anniversary of her demise.

Loving you forever,

Forgetting you never.

Audrey, Kris, Natalie, Vivienne and Walter.

