Obituary

MIFSUD. On May 2, in Santiago, Chile, Fr TONY MIFSUD SJ (1949-2022), passed away peacefully by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Jesuit Community and his family, Sr Marie-Louise, Joseph, Yvonne, her husband Francis and nephew Mario, relatives and friends.

A Mass for the repose of his soul is being celebrated on Saturday, May 14 at 6.15pm at St Aloysius’ College church, Birkirkara. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of our beloved father CONSTANTINE on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Vince and family.

CORTIS. In loving memory of our beloved parents MARIO PAUL AND JESSIE on the 22nd and 13th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by their daughters Rituccia and her husband James Portelli, Charmaine and her husband Manuel Fidalgo and Graziella and her husband Chris Vella, their grandchildren Benjamin and his wife Jutta, Bettina and her husband Jack, Luke and Maria, their great-grandsons Joseph and Benedict, their sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 30th anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

FARRUGIA – JOAN. Remembering a very dear friend on her anniversary. Sadly missed. Helmina.

FAVA – LINA. Treasured and unfaded memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 38th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mario and Antoinette, Reggie and Aurora, Marcelline, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 72nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania, Paul and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – JEFFREY. Loved and missed by Lucia, Zoe and Gaia, his friends and family.

NANI – MARIO. Loving memories of a dear father on the eighth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter Corinne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering our dear father JOE, especially tomorrow the 24th anniversary of his passing. His children Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and his daughter-in-law Pat, widow of his son Henry and their families.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of JOHN who passed away 68 years ago today. Always remembered. Charles and Louise.

SPITERI FITENI – BETTY. Cherished memories of a loving and caring mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Johanna, David, Patrick and their families.