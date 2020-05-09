Golden Anniversary

IAN PECORELLA and MAY CARUANA

The marriage between IAN and MAY took place at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, on May 9, 1970. Happy 50th anniversary dear mum and dad. With love and gratitude for all your support over the years, from Fabianne and Edward, Sonya, Roberta, Katrina and David, Litzy and Stevan, Michela, Andrea, Benji, Isaac, Georgina, Timmy, Alexandra, Sebastian and Beppe.

Obituary

CAMILLERI. On Friday, May 8, SAVIOUR of Paola, residing at Dar Saura, Rabat, at the venerable age of 101, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his nephews Anton, Mario, Paul and Victor, his niece Carmen and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Saturday, May 9, at 8.30am, for interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Saura, Rabat, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Best quality art materials. Open 10am through to 5pm, until end May 2020. Home deliveries. Phone 9986 1636 or 9989 6636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.