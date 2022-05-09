Obituary

AGIUS. On May 6, at Villa Messina, Rabat, JOHN, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vincenza, his children Hilary, Adrian and Kenneth, and their respective spouses, grandchildren Rachel, Theresa, Michaela, Matthew, Gordon, Gabriel, and their respective families, his sister Salvina and her husband Richard, in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina today, Monday, May 9, at 3pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in family grave at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH, on the second anniversary of his demise on May 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

