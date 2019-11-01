Golden Wedding

PAUL DEBONO and TANYA VASSALLO

Are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, November 1. They were united in Holy Matrimony at St Aloysius chapel by the bride’s uncle Fr Maurice Eminyan, SJ. Best wishes on this special day from their son Franco and his wife Veronica, their daughter Laura and her husband Simon and all their grandchildren Sophie, Beppe, Paula and Kyra. You are a great example to all of us and thank you for all you’ve done for each of us over these special years.

Obituaries

ABELA. On October 28, SYLVIA née Lewis, residing in Balzan, passed away peacefully at her home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Never forgotten by her husband John, her children Rose and her husband Charles Zammit, Wilhelmina and her husband Brian Cassar, Carmel and his wife Michelle, Joanna and her husband Christopher Armeni, her grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Elise, Matthew, Nicholas, William, Alain and Martina, her sister Florie, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, at 9.15am, at Balzan parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in her name could be sent to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI. On October 21, CECILE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her siblings Pierre and Andre, her beloved nieces Alba, Ambra and Edward, her great-nephew Alex and great-niece Bianca, numerous relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, November 4, at the Basilica of St George, Victoria, Gozo, at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Għarb cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAVARRO GERA. On October 28, MARIA MADELEINE, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Colette and her husband Vladan, Kevin and his wife Josianne, and Deidre, her brother Dermot and his wife Sarah, her grandchildren Linda and Lasse, Sarah and Leonard, Amanda and Sean, Nicole and Chris and Ella, her great-grandchildren Emil, Alexander and Rebecca, her in-laws Kathleen and Vincent Curmi, Phyllis and Frank Buhagiar, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, especially the family’s dear friend Mr John Readman. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, at 8.30am, at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel in St Julian’s, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers donations in her name be sent to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On October 31, at Residenza San Ġużepp, CARMEN, wife of Carmel, both of Santa Venera, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband, her children Anna, Magda and Stephanie, her grandchildren Kora, Max and Michael, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Residenza San Ġużepp, tomorrow, Saturday, November 2, at 7.45am for St Francis of Assisi church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De MARTINO. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 57th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Josephine and his grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

DE PIRO – PHYLLIS. In ever loving memory. Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret.

STIVALA. In loving memory of PASCAL, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

