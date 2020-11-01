Obituary

BAJADA. On October 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN LOUIS of Hamrun, passed away peacefully at the age of 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Gail, his children Christine, Steven and his wife Anne, Darren, Marlene, Chrystelle and her husband Sean and Kimberley, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings, Charlie, Paul, Lolly, Nina and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 2, at 1.30pm, for Tal-Ibrag parish church where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA MIZZI. In loving memory of our dearest uncle CHARLES on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. His nieces and nephews. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORDA. In loving memory of MARIA ANTONIETTA, aged 72, who went to meet the Risen Lord on October 21, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her mother Giuseppina Borda, her sister Renata and husband Lawrence Pace, her nephew Andrea and niece Maria Giulia, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – GEORGE and RITA LEMESRE, née Camilleri. In memory of my brother and sister on the seventh and third anniversary of their demise. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ears how much we love you and miss you and wish you were here. Doris Loporto and Lino.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 58th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Josephine and his grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

DE PIRO – PHYLLIS. On the eighth anniversary of when you left us on All Saints Day, we miss you constantly and love you forever, consoled by the knowledge that you are enjoying God’s loving reward. Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret.

DIMECH. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother, JULIE, and a dear son and brother, DUNCAN, on the 16th and 10th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by husband Saviour, son Adrian, his wife Stephania, daughter Lara, grandsons, relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Masses for the repose of their soul will be said at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of Canon JOACHIM SCHEMBRI, Croce Pro Piis Meritis (SMOM), BA, BD, LicD, LSScript, today the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sister Sr Cecilia, Provincial of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, his sisters-in-law Violet, widow of Vincent, Bernardette, widow of Paul, nephews and nieces, other relatives, the Reverend Canons of St George Collegiate at Qormi, the Reverend Canons of St Lawrence Collegiate Basilica, Vittoriosa, and other friends. A Mass will be said tomorrow, November 2, at 2pm, at the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

STIVALA. In loving memory of Pascal, today the 25th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

