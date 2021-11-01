Obituary

FARRUGIA SACCO. On October 31, at The Royal Marsden, Sutton, CARMELO sive Lino, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Cynthia, his two sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, his grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. He will be greatly missed by his brother Anton and his wife Georgette, his sister Marie and her husband Godfrey, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements shall be announced in the coming days. The family would like to thank the consultants and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, and at The Royal Marsden, Sutton, Fr Mario Sant and Fr Joseph Formosa, Puttinu Cares and the Malta British High Commission. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI. In loving memory of MARIA, née Despott, on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. Her family.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 59th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Josephine and his grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

DE PIRO D’AMICO INGUANEZ – Phyllis. Remembered with so much love and affection by her children Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret; her grandchildren, and all those who will never forget her. May she rest in peace.

STIVALA. In loving memory of PASCAL, today the 26th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

