OBITUARIES

CIANTAR. On October 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, MANUELA, née Farrugia, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph, her loving children Mario and his wife Doreen, Jane and her husband Manuel, Evelyn and her husband Sandro, her precious grandchildren Maraya, Jessica, Cristina, Warren, Maxine, Andrea and Giulia, nieces and nephews, cousins, her in-laws, other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2, at 2.15pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Carmen Cocks

COCKS. On October 29, CARMEN, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dear husband Kenneth, her daughters Joanne and her husband Dorian Bonnici, Fleurette and her husband Elton Zarb, her son Paul, her grandson Matthew, her granddaughter Amy, her sister Doris and her husband Johnny Bartolo, her nieces Marilyn and Sarah, all her in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2 at 8am for the Basilica of Our Lady of Victories, Senglea, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On October 30, Dr MAURICE GATT, MD, PhC, of Marsascala (former GP of Cospicua and Fgura), passed away peacefully at Roseville Home for the Elderly, aged 94. Reunited at last with his daughter Rosanne Goodwins. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Nellie, his daughter Nadine and her husband Frederick Grech, his son Dr David Gatt and his wife Christine, née Cuschieri, his grandchildren Andrew, Richard, Thomas and his fiancée Adriana, and Allan, many other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, November 2, at 8.30am, at the Holy Family parish church, Iklin, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the staff and management at Roseville for their care.

PACE. On October 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, of St Julian’s, residing in Mosta, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Raymond (ex-BoV), her children Natasha and her husband Johan, Katia and her husband Andreas, Kevin and his fiancée Kimberly, her grandchildren Nora and James, her mother Annie, her brothers and sisters, Vincent and his fiancée Nina, Julian, Albert and his wife Vicky, Maryanne and her husband Arthur, Pauline and her husband Raymond, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals at Capua Hospital, Sliema, and SAMOC, Mater Dei Hospital, who supported Carmen during her challenging journey.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA MIZZI – CHARLES. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Lord, please keep him in your loving arms. His nieces and nephews.

ANASTASI. In loving memory of MARIA ANNA, née Despott, on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. Her family.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 60th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Josephine and his grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

SINEL. In loving memory of MOLLY on the first anniversary of her demise, forever loved and missed by her daughter Lottie and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STIVALA. In loving memory of PASCAL today the 27th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

In loving memory of PHYLLIS DE PIRO on the 10th anniversary of her leaving for the hereafter in the embrace of her faith. Lovingly remembered by her children Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret, their spouses, her grandchildren and many of those who knew her. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at the Convent church of St Catherine in Republic Street, Valletta, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

Remembering our dearest loved ones ANTHONY and FRANCES SAVONA whose deep love for each other lives on ❤

