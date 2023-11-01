Obituary

CORDINA. On October 31, MARIA CONCETTA, known as May, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 83. Deeply mourned by her sons Ralph and his wife Elaine, Eric and his wife Claire, Bjorn, widower of her daughter Lynda, her grandchildren Sean, Karl, Bianca, Alessia, Kane, Kurt and Liam, her sister Eileen, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, November 2, at 2pm, at Tal-Ibraġ church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors, carers and staff at Roseville Home, Attard.

In Memoriam

ABELA MIZZI – CHARLES. With cherished love and gratitude forever to our precious uncle Charles, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Your nieces and nephews.

ANASTASI. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Despott on the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

De MARTINO. In loving memory of EDWARD on the 61st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughter-in-law Josephine and his grandchildren Kenneth and Sandra.

SINEL – MOLLY. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Her daughter Lottie and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STIVALA. In loving memory of PASCAL, today the 28th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

Today, November 1, is the first anniversary of ANNA MARIA WALTON (Selvaggi). Fondly loved and remembered by her loving husband Peter, her mama Liliana, her brothers Gianfranco and Ann, Piero and Evelyn, Charles and Annette and all her nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles and aunts, relatives and many friends in the UK, Malta and Italy.

