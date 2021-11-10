Obituaries

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. On November 9, RAYMOND, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife of 63 years Geraldine née Curmi, his children Colette and Paul, Christian and Fiona, Kenneth and Jackie, Gabriel and Veronica, Jonathan and Ann Marie, his brothers William and Patricia, Hadrian and Eva, John and Patricia, Ann, widow of Ferdinand, his in-laws Neville and Elizabeth, Vincent and Kathleen, Noel and Maria, Jo-Anna and John, his grandchildren James, Mark, Edward, Zach, Rebekah, Sean, Bettina, Sebastian, Maria, Luke, Sam, Timothy and Sophie, his nephews and nieces, and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, November 11, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary, Naxxar, would be appreciated. Lord, welcome him in your eternal embrace.

CHETCUTI GANADO. With deepest regret, we announce the passing away of MARLENE née Rizzo, at the age of 76. She leaves to mourn her loss, her loving husband Joe, her children Caroline wife of Andrew Mifsud, Suzanne, Andrew, David and his wife Claudia; her loving grandchildren Michaela, Deborah, Francesco, Cristina, Andrea, Matthew, Luca, Crista, Ana; her in-laws Carmen wife of her late husband Joe, Margaret wife of her late husband Hubert, all her in-laws, nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends, especially her old colleagues at St Catherine’s High School. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, November 12, at 9am, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment, in the family crypt, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to be sent to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, which would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A special thanks go to all the staff and doctors in Medical Ward 4 at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – ORESTE. Unfading memories of our much loved father on the anniversary of his demise. Also remembering our beloved mother, Violet and brother Edgar. Always loved and treasured in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered to celebrate their lives.

BUGEJA – CARMEL. Today the 16th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren, relatives, in-laws and friends.

CILIA – ĊETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina today is a day for celebration, it is our birthday. Too many years have passed since we last shared this day, now I relive and rekindle sweet memories of past birthdays when we were young and carefree. I miss you so much and send you a big hug. Happy birthday. Your twin sister Antoinette.

De MARCO. In loving memory of our dearest sister ANGELA, née Tabone, today being the 13th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John, and also by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – WILFRED. In loving memory of our dear father on the 14th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his children Tanya, Robert, Rosella and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dearest TANYA, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSO. Cherished memories of a dear uncle, Bro DOMINIC ROSSO, today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His niece Alida, her husband Edward, and their children.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY V. Treasured memories. Deeply missed. Melina and family.SPITERI BAILEY. Remembering my only brother JOE on the fourth anniversary of his returning to the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Lawrence and family.

