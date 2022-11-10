Obituaries

.

ABELA. On November 8, Notary TONY ABELA (former member of parliament), aged 66, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and never forgotten by his wife Myra, his children Hannah and her husband Jeremy, Sam and his wife Graziella, Edward and his wife Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, his mother Carmen, widow of Sammy Abela, his siblings Marthese, Joseph, Carmelina, Paul and Louis, and their respective spouses, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, November 12, at 9am, at the church of St Dominic and the Blessed Virgin, Rabat. After Mass, a cortège will proceed to Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat, accompanied by the L’Isle Adam Band from St Paul Street. Tony Abela was former honorary president of L’Isle Adam Band Club. Burial will take place in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AXIAK. On November 8, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, St Paul’s Bay, ROSARIA, widow of beloved Saviour, passed away peacefully, aged 92. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her two daughters Josette and Mariella, her brother Charlie Borg, her in-laws in Canada, and all her nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Thursday, November 10, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Prayers for the repose of her soul are solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA-NAUDI. On November 4, at his residence, FRANCIS, suddenly but peacefully, finally reunited with his beloved wife of 50 years Eileen. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons John and his wife Ellen, and Robert; his brother Robert and in-laws in the United Kingdom, Germany and Malta and all his nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, November 11, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by a burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions of choice would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOPORTO. On November 8, at her residence, ROSE PAULINE, née Azzopardi, widow of Publio (Paul), aged 101, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marcel and Julie, Victoire wife of Louis Borg Manché, Mario and Rose, Pierre and his wife Suzanne, her beloved grandchildren Christiane and Jason, Liana and Oliver, Analise and Wilfred, Matthew and Denise, Kurt and Clarissa, Michela and David, Robert and Nicola, her adorable great-grandchildren Michael, Kane, Jean, Leyla, Benji, Emma, Poppy, Millie, Luke, Jack and Sebastian. She also leaves to mourn her most caring friend Jana Vukovic as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 11, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to the Poor Clares Convent, St Julian’s, and Dar Bjorn. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On November 9, at Roseville Home, Attard, PAUL (Lino), of Sliema, residing in Birkirkara, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Cettina, née Sacco, his sister Josephine and her husband Charles Mahoney, his nephews and nieces and his extended family. The funeral leaves Roseville Home tomorrow at 10.30am for Kirkop parish church were Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11am, followed by interment in the family grave at Kirkop cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – ORESTE. Unfading memories of a caring father, who passed away on 10.11.98. Remembering also with love and affection our mother Violet and our brother Edgar. All sorely missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of their soul.

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, today is once again our birthday, another one without you. Too many years have passed since we last shared this day. Today, I relive sweet memories of past birthdays and I am sure you are now celebrating in Heaven. Words cannot express how much I miss you but my heart will always be a place where I can keep you near me. Happy birthday, your twin sister Antoinette.

De MARCO. In loving memory of our dearest sister ANGELA, née Tabone, today being the 14th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John, and also by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – WILFRED. In loving memory of our dear father on the 15th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his children Tanya, Robert, Rosella and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dearest TANYA, today the 20th anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY V. Unfading memories today and always. Melina and family.

SPITERI BAILEY. Remembering my only brother JOE on the fifth anniversary of his returning to the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Lawrence and family.

VELLA – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her sons, her daughters-in-law and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Thursday, November 10, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. O Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In loving memory of JOE SPITERI BAILEY - 22.04.1941 – 10.11.2017. Unfading memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his children and their respective spouses William and Karen, Ian and Michelle, Ingrid and Raffaele and his grandchildren, Jeremy, Martina, Mikela, Katrina, Erika, Luca, Petra, Mattia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

