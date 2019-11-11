Obituaries

GALEA. On November 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINETTE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Victoria and her husband Walter, her nephew and niece Claire and Ivan and her pro-niece Margot, her cousins and many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 11, at 3.15pm for Naxxar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.45pm followed by interment at the Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On November 9, PAUL (Tal-My Fair Lady), of Valletta and residing in Hamrun, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his family, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 12, at 8.30am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at the cemetery. Donations in his name to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH MARY. Treasured memories of a special father and grandfather, today the 45th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughters Margaret and Marika, his son Jean-Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. Cherished memories of ANTHONY C., a wonderful father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his passing into the Lord’s arms. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Muriel, Martin, David, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

GAFFIERO – KARL. In loving memory of a dearest and most beloved friend, today the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Stefan and Rachel, Chris and Keeley, Eric and Lynn, Mark and Louiselle, Rowena, Vicki, Edward and Beatrice, Alex and Christa, Adrian and Martina, Nicholas and Monica, and Audrey. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our hearts.

MANCHÉ – RICHARD. In loving memory of a devoted husband and father on the eighth anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In memory of PAUL, today the anniversary of his death. Remembered by his daughter Maria Pia and family.

MULVANEY – SUSAN. Sadly missed expecially today. November 11, being her birthday. Celebrate in Heaven, dearest Susan, with your father Charles, your mother Josephine, and siblings George, Richard and Mary Rose (Spiteri), grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins and listeners of your family programmes on Radio Malta, RTK and TVM. Fondly remembered, now and always, by your husband Charles, your daughters Marika and Daniela and their families. Grant her, O Lord, eternal rest.

XUEREB – MARY. Remembering our beloved mother, today the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Much loved and greatly missed by her children Ramon, Irma, Tanya, Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.