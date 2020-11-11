In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH MARY. Treasured memories of a special father and grandfather, today the 46th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughters Margaret and Marika, his son Jean-Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren.

GAFFIERO – KARL. In loving memory of a dearest and most beloved friend, today the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mark and Louiselle, Rowena, Vicki, Stefan and Rachel, Chris and Keeley, Eric and Lynn, Edward and Beatrice, Alex and Christa, Nicholas and Monica, Adrian and Martina, Audrey, Michael and Jill. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our hearts.

MANCHÉ – RICHARD. In loving memory of a devoted husband and father on the ninth anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In memory of my father PAUL, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria Pia and family.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of SUZIE today, the ninth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all her nephews and nieces and their families.

XUEREB – MARY. Remembering our beloved mother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Much loved and greatly missed by her children Ramon, Irma, Tanya, Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

To whom it may concern

Jeremy Scerri concluded his Ph.D. studies at the University of Malta. During his research, he studied digital communications with a specific focus on the function of a module present in all electronic communication devices.

As a result of the research, an alternative approach was proposed to the current state-of-the-art, the approach makes use of MEMS. Results were published in the dissertation and also in international journals and conferences.

The research disclosed in the publications was partly funded through the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.

