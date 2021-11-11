Obituary

CHETCUTI GANADO. With deepest regret, we announce the passing away of MARLENE née Rizzo, at the age of 76. She leaves to mourn her loss, her loving husband Joe, her children Caroline wife of Andrew Mifsud, Suzanne, Andrew, David and his wife Claudia; her loving grandchildren Michaela, Deborah, Francesco, Cristina, Andrea, Matthew, Luca, Crista, Ana; her in-laws Carmen wife of her late husband Joe, Margaret wife of her late husband Hubert, all her in-laws, nephews and nieces, and other relatives and friends, especially her old colleagues at St Catherine’s High School. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 12, at 9am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family crypt, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers on request but donations to be sent to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi which will be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.A special thanks goes to all the staff and doctors in Medical Ward 4 at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH MARY. Treasured memories of a special father and grandfather, today the 47th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughters Margaret and Marika, his son Jean-Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. Treasured memories of ANTHONY, a devoted father and grandfather on his anniversary. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Muriel, Martin, David, Stephanie, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

GAFFIERO. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved KARL on the third anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed by his parents Claude and Louise, his sister Karen and her husband Malcolm, his niece Emma and her husband Christian, his nephews Mark and Max and his great-nephews Sebastian and Jack, other family members and numerous friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Thursday, November 11, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAFFIERO – KARL. In loving memory of a dearest and most beloved friend, today the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mark and Louiselle, Rowena, Vicki, Stefan and Rachel, Chris and Keeley, Eric and Lynn, Edward and Beatrice, Alex and Christa, Nicholas and Monica, Adrian and Martina, Audrey, Michael and Jill. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our hearts.

MANCHÉ – RICHARD. In loving memory of a devoted husband and father on the 10th anni-versary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In memory of my father PAUL, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria Pia and family.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of SUSIE today, the 10th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by all her nephews and nieces.

XUEREB – MARY. Re-membering our beloved mother, today the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Much loved and greatly missed by her children Ramon, Irma, Tanya, Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

