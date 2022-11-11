Obituaries

ABELA. On November 8, Notary TONY ABELA (former member of parliament), aged 66, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and never forgotten by his wife Myra, his children Hannah and her husband Jeremy, Sam and his wife Graziella, Edward and his wife Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, his mother Carmen, widow of Sammy Abela, his siblings Marthese, Joseph, Carmelina, Paul and Louis and their respective spouses, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 12, at 9am, at the church of St Dominic and the Blessed Virgin, Rabat. After Mass, a cortège will proceed to Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat, accompanied by the L’Isle Adam Band from St Paul Street. Tony Abela was former honorary president of L’Isle Adam Band. Burial will take place in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On November 9, TERESA, née Bartolo, aged 92, widow of Victor, passed away peacefully to eternal life. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Alex and his wife Doris, Raymond and his wife Marlene, Silvio and his wife Monica and David and his wife Maria, her sister Carmen and her husband Bill Stafrace, her brother Vince and his wife Tessie, residing in Australia, her sister-in-law Rita Bartolo residing in USA, her dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, November 12, at Santa Venera parish church, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Many thanks to her carers at Golden Care Home, Naxxar, for their kind support.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH MARY. Treasured memories of a special father and grandfather, today the 48th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his daughters Margaret and Marika, his son Jean-Pierre, in-laws and grandchildren.

BUSUTTIL. Treasured memories of ANTHONY, a devoted father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing into eternal glory. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, David, Muriel, Martin, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matthew, Malcolm and Lia.

GAFFIERO – KARL. In loving memory of a dearest and most beloved friend, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mark and Louiselle, Rowena, Vicki, Stefan and Rachel, Chris and Keeley, Eric and Lynn, Edward and Beatrice, Alex and Christa, Nicholas and Monica, Adrian and Martina, Audrey, Michael and Jill, Maria and Leif. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our hearts.

MANCHÉ – RICHARD. In loving memory of a devoted husband and father on the anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In memory of my father PAUL, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria Pia and family.

MUSCAT – AMY, née Laferla. Loving memories on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Stephen and Antoinette, Betta and Mark and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – BICE and ETHELWALD. Treasured and unfading memories on the ninth anniversary of Bice’s demise. Always in the hearts of their family and friends. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of their soul. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

VELLA – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her sons, her daughters-in-law and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Friday, November 11, at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. O Lord, grant her eternal peace.

XUEREB – MARY. Remembering our beloved mother, today the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Much loved and greatly missed by her children Ramon, Irma, Tanya, Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of KARL GAFFIERO. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved Karl on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed by his parents Claude and Louise, his sister Karen and her husband Malcolm, his niece Emma and her husband Christian, his nephews Mark and Max and his great nephews Sebastian and Jack, other family members and numerous friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow Saturday, November 12, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.