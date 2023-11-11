Obituary

JONES. On November 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Falzon, widow of David, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Cheryl and Peter, her son Steven and Nicola, her treasured grandchildren, Noah, Luca, Joshua, Ella and Martina, her sister Sylvia and Mario Brincat, her brother-in-law Tony and Antoinette, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, November 11, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice Malta and CICU at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JOHN (Jammy). Remembering our very dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, tomorrow being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. His sons Keith and Kevin, and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, November 12, at 11.30am, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAFFIERO – KARL. In loving memory of a dearest and most beloved friend, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Mark and Louiselle, Rowena, Vicki, Stefan and Rachel, Chris and Keeley, Eric and Lynn, Edward and Beatrice, Alex and Christa, Leif and Maria, Nicholas and Monica, Adrian and Martina, Audrey, Michael and Jill. Always in our thoughts and prayers, forever in our hearts.

MICALLEF. In memory of my father PAUL, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria Pia and family.

MUSCAT – AMY. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Stephen and Antoinette, Betta and Mark, Ivan, Francesca, Peter and Nicky. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. Cherished memories of SUSIE today, the 12th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her nephews and nieces.

VELLA – JOSEPHINE. Fond memories of our dearest mother, today the second anniversary of her passing. Always alive in our hearts and deeply missed. With love, her children Pierre and Kevin, her daughters-in-law, and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Saturday, November 11, at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB – MARY. Remembering our beloved mother, today the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Much loved and greatly missed by her children Irma, Tanya, Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

