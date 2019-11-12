Obituaries

ABDILLA. On Sunday, November 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, née Portelli, widow of John, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Beloved mother of Maria and her husband Laurence Gatt, Joseph and his wife Rita, Monica and her husband Nicholas Naudi, adored grand-mother of Corinne, Yasmine, Daniel, John, Adam and their respective husbands, she also leaves to mourn her loss her siblings George and Antoinette, in-laws, nephews and nieces and her many friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, at 2pm for Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave in Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her carer Jhosie, the staff at Roseville Home and the A&E Department at Mater Dei Hospital for their love, care and attention. As this day of sorrow comes, with tears in our eyes, loneliness in our hearts, we say goodbye.

FALZON. On November 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, SYLVANA, aged 51, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Paul, her son Julian, her mother Doris Camilleri, her sisters Sr Myrian Camilleri, OSA, and Marygrace, in-laws, their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 13, at 2.15pm, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY (Tony). On November 10, at St Vincent de Paul residence, aged 89, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Gloria, his children Denise, Joseph, Mariella and John and his beloved grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be said today, November 12, at Sacro Cuor parish church at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI. On November 11, at St Catherine Home, Attard, JOSEPH, widower of Doris nèe Bonnici, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Catherine Home, today, Tuesday, November 12, at 1.15pm, for St Gregory church, at the Zejtun cemetery, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations in his name to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to show their appreciation to the Dominican Sisters and staff for their dedication and constant care.

VELLA. On November 9, ALBERT, aged 77, passed away peacefully. Loving husband of Therese for 50 years. Devoted father to Edward, Karen (Styvens) and Mark. Survived by his brother Victor (Doris), and his cherished sister Isabelle (Alfred). Albert will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and all his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Albert will be remembered for his dedication to the Maltese community in Canada which was his second greatest passion after his wife. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJADA. Treasured memories of PAUL and VIOLETTA née Zammit, being the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by all the families.

BONNICI – KEVIN. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved son and brother, today the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mum and your twin brother Fr Keith.

BONNICI. In loving memory of our dear KEVIN on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. Never forgotten by uncle Manuel, aunt Agnes, Mark and Karen and their families.

CARUANA DEMAJO – Dr TOMMASO CARUANA DEMAJO, 12.11.1973. A unique person re-membered always with much love, pride and gratitude. His family.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – INA. Treasured memories of our dear mother and grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by her children Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of her son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. Treasured memories of ANTHONY, a beloved father and grandfather, on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FLERI-SOLER. In loving memory of TANCRED, today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by Paula, Peter, Caroline, Jeremy, Michaela and Ally.

LAFERLA – JACQUELINE. In ever loving memory of our dearly beloved daughter, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Mummy and daddy and her brother Steve.

PARIS – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by his wife Marian and children Carolyn, Clare, Stephen and Andrew and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Personal

The Zammit Moore family would like to thank all those who attended the Mass com-memorating the last tribute to their beloved CHARLES ZAMMIT MOORE who passed away to eternal life on Tuesday, October 29, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. The family would like to show its deep appreciation to the clergy who celebrated Mass at St Publius parish church, Floriana, and to all the candidates and Members of Parliament who attended, as well as the various officials and employees of the Nationalist Party.

A thank you is also extended to family members and friends who were close in the most difficult of moments. Sincere gratitude goes to the consultants, doctors and staff who tended to his needs as well as all those who visited him at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord grant him eternal rest.

