Obituary

MULE’ STAGNO. With deep regret, we announce the passing away of Anthony, on November 10, at the age of 81. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Joyce, his children Lorenzo and his partner Christine, Luciano and his wife Silvia, his daughter-in-law Ingeborg, his grandchildren Luca and Claudia, his nephews and their spouses and children, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Balluta, tomorrow, Saturday, November 13 at 8.30am. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be sent to Dar Osanna Pia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI. Treasured memo­ries of KEVIN, today the 42nd anniversary of his tragic death. Fondly remembered by his mum Lilian and his brother Fr Keith. May he rest in peace.

CARUANA DEMAJO – Dr TOMMASO CARUANA DEMAJO, 12.11.1973. Remembering a wonderful person with so much love, pride and gratitude. Always alive in our hearts. His family.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – INA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 17th anniversary of her departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by her children, Noel, Anna, Adrian, Ina, Edna and Anna, daughter-in-law, widow of her son Joseph, their respective wives, husbands and grandchildren. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEMAJO. Treasured memories of ANTHONY, a beloved father and grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARIS – JOE. Treasured memories of a beloved and caring husband, father and grandfather on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by his wife Marian and children Carolyn, Clare, Stephen and Andrew and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.