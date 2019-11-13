Obituary

CARABOTT. On November 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELIZABETH, widow of Charles, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Pierre, Therese, Doriette and her husband Alan, Simone and Mark Lane, Noel, Jacqueline, Jean-Claude and his wife Mariella, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Pauline Gambin and her family, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, at 1.30pm, for the Santa Maria church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – PHILIP.

Though absent you are always near,

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Marie, his children and their spouses, his grand-children, his brothers and in-laws.

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest mother JANE who passed away 29 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and her grandchildren Claude and Diane. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. Unfading memories of our dear GODWIN 21 years since his untimely death. Never forgotten by Doris, Carol, Debbie, Timmy and Jay Jay and Rebecca. A loving husband, father and grandfather.

MONACO – MYRIAM. In re-membrance of our dear mother, 10 years from her demise. Forever in our hearts and always remembered for all her love, strength and care.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May and John.