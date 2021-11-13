Obituaries

ANASTASI. On November 9, ALPHONSE of Tarxien and residing in Qawra, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his children Joseph and Christopher, his siblings Jessie, Rita, Salvinu and Johnny, and their respective families, his mother-in-law Annie, his in-laws Joe and Gloria and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, November 13, at 1.30pm, for Santa Marija tal-Anġli parish church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA. On November 10, SALVINA LOUISE, née Buttigieg, of Qala, Gozo, and residing in Lija, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be fondly remembered by her husband professor Anthony Aquilina, her sons Pierre Andre, his wife Maria and their son Jared Euan, Simon Joseph and his wife Marouska, her brothers and sisters, her brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Sunday, November 14, at 3pm, for Qala parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Qala. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – PHILIP.Still loved, still missed, still very dear.Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Marie, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother and in-laws.

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest mother JANE who passed away 31 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and her grandchildren Claude and Diane.

FERRANTE SOMERVILLE. In sweet memory of my beloved parents, CARMELO THOMAS and MARIÉ, on the anniversary of their joining the Lord, 1981 and 2003. Their only daughter, Isabel and Michael, Juliana and Malcolm Scerri Ferrante. A prayer is solicited.

GRECH. Treasured memories of dear GODWIN, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed by Doris, Carol, Debbie, Timmy and his grandchildren.

MONACO – MYRIAM. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, today the 12th anniversary of her passing Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Charelle and Reuben, Anne Marie, Henri and Mark. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STAINES – PATRICK GERALD. Fondest and treasured memories of a dear and devoted husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and always remembered with much love and gratitude. Always in our prayers. His wife Liliana, children Jackie, Stephen and Joanne, sons-in-law Ian and Douglas, and grandchildren Taryn, Zoe, Sarah, Nicola, Sacha, Lisa and Sienna. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

