Obituaries

HUBER. On November 12, ALBERT HUBER, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his daughter Josianne and her husband Andrew Degaetano, his son John and his wife Marika, his grandchildren Carla, Michela and her husband Timmy Sullivan, and Aidan, his great-grandchildren Harry and Matthew, his sisters Marie wife of Paul Borg Olivier, Anne wife of Tony Fleri Soler, Margaret, and his brother Joseph and his wife Patricia, his nephews and nieces and their spouses, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 15, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Malta Community Chest Fund would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On November 11, MARIA THERESA, aged 87, passed away to eternal life at St Vincent De Paule Residence, Luqa. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brothers and sister Alfred and Lina, Edwin and Ophelia and M’Anne Valletta, her brothers and sisters who live in Australia, John, Victoria and Charles, Monica and Patrick, Daniel and Eileen, and her brother Fr Bernard Mallia SJ, of Tanzania, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, November 14, at 8.15am, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Many thanks to all the doctors, nurses, carers and staff of Ward Kristu Re 2, at St Vincent De Paule Residence, and at Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO. Cherished memories of our beloved PHILIP. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Marie, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother and in-laws.

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest mother JANE who passed away 32 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and her grandchildren Claude and Diane.

CAMILLERI – ERIKA. Today the fifth anniversary of her passing to holier pastures, at the age of 43. Loved and remembered, never forgotten, by her mother, father, brother, niece, uncles and aunties, cousins and friends. Rest in peace.

COSTER. In loving memory of FRED on the third anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Silvana, his son Ben, his sisters, in-laws, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, November 13, at 11am at Lija parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. Unfading memories of GODWIN on the 24th anniversary of his demise. In silence you suffered and with patience you bore till God called you home to suffer no more. Always in our hearts Doris, Carol, Debbie, Timmy and grandchildren JayJay, Becky and Isabella.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Fr PIERRE GRECH-MARGUERAT, SJ. Valued memories on the second anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Maureen and Keith Cole, Cecilia and Joseph Grech, Graziella and Paul Agius, and Sandra and Ivan Distefano, his nephews and nieces, the Jesuit community in Malta and Pisa, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONACO – MYRIAM. Loving and treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Charelle and Reuben, Anne Marie, Henri and Mark. May she rest in peace.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May and John.

STAINES. In loving memory of PATRICK GERALD, today being the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Always remembered as a rare gentleman. May he now rest in the peace of the Lord. His wife Liliana, children Jackie, Stephen and Joanne, grandchildren Taryn, Zoe, Sarah, Nicola, Sacha, Lisa and Sienna, sons-in-law Ian and Douglas, sisters Geraldine and Margaret and the rest of the family.

SULTANA – JOE. In memory of a beloved husband and father on the second anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his daughters Janet and her husband Michele, and Ingrid and her husband Andrea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA. In ever loving memory of MYRIAM, on the 18th anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered by all the family. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Masses said tomorrow, November 14, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be in repose of her soul.

In loving memory of AGNES SEYCHELL on her second year anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her husband, her children and their families, grandchildren, her siblings and their families, relatives and friends. The Mass for her soul will be held today, Sunday, November 13 in the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at 6.30pm. May God give her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.