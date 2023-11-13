Obituaries

BORG. On November 11, DORIS, aged 83, passed away peacefully at Zammit Clapp residential home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her sisters Licia, and Jane and her husband William, her in-laws Agnes and Antoinette, her many nephews and nieces and their partners, as well as her great-nephews and great-nieces and their partners, whom she loved so dearly, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow Tuesday, November 14, at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the carers at Zammit Clapp residential home for their great care and dedication to dear Doris. Lord grant her eternal rest.

.

CHETCUTI. On November 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Msida, CARMEN, aged 77, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph Mary, her sister Sheila, her aunt Tessie, her brothers in-law Francis and Victor, her nephews Marija, Melissa, Roger and Victor George, together with their partners and spouses, her cousins Joseph and Liliana, her in-laws, including Alfred, Carrie, Helen, Mary and Carmen together with their spouses, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, November 14 for Paola parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, following which her body will be donated to the University of Malta for medical research in line with her wishes. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On November 10, JAMES, aged 98, of Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Beatrix, his dear children Josephine and her husband Victor, Peter and his wife Philippa and Graziella, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other close relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today Monday, November 13 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MARY, much-loved wife of the late Gerald, went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, November 10, at the venerable age of 102. Beloved mother to Joe and Mary Anne, Ingrid and Tony Parlato Trigona, Liz and Paul Tabone. She also leaves to mourn her great loss her grandchildren Christian, Andrea, Vanessa, Mark, Michael, Rebecca and Dominique and their spouses, her in-law Carmen Gaffiero, her 17 great-grandchildren and her loving carer Mary Jane, besides other relatives and friends. Holy Mass to celebrate her life will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 9am at St Julian’s parish church. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – PHILIP. 20 years have gone by, but not a single day goes by without a loving thought of our beloved Philip. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Marie, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother and his in-laws.

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest mother JANE who passed away 33 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

GRECH. Everlasting memories of GODWIN on the anniversary of his untimely death, November 13, 1998. Forever in our hearts, Doris, Carol, Debbie, Timmy and his grandchildren JayJay and Becky.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Fr PIERRE GRECH-MARGUERAT, SJ. Cherished memories on the third anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Maureen and Keith Cole, Cecilia and Joseph Grech, Graziella and Paul Agius, and Sandra and Ivan Distefano, his nephews and nieces, the Jesuit community, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONACO – MYRIAM. Cherished and unfading memories of our dearest mother and grandmother, today being the 14th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Charelle and Reuben, Anne Marie, Henri and Mark. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May and John.

STAINES. In loving memory of PATRICK GERALD on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Always remembered as a rare gentleman and a brilliant and exemplary public servant. Sadly missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Liliana, son Stephen, daughters Jackie and her husband Ian, Joanne and her husband Douglas, grandchildren Taryn, Zoe, Sarah, Nicola, Sacha, Lisa and Sienna, his sisters Geraldine and Margaret, and the rest of the family.

