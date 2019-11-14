Obituaries

BAJADA. On November 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr LOUIS BAJADA, O.Carm., priest at Fleur-de-Lys Carmelite convent, Fleur-de-Lys, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his Carmelite Brethren, his relatives Rita and her husband Charlie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Tomorrow, Friday, November 15, Fr Louis will lie in state at the Carmelite priory from 8am onwards. The funeral cortège leaves the priory at 1.45pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the Carmelite grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On November 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANTHONY, aged 72, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lucy, his children Sandra, Aldo and his wife Helen, his grandsons Sean and Clive, his mother Maryanne, his brothers and sisters and their families, amongst whom Mgr. Richard Borg, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families and friends. Funeral Mass will take place at Naxxar Collegiate parish church, tomorrow, Friday, November 15, at 3.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On November 6, GEORGE JOSEPH of Valletta, residing in Msida, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Grace, his children Christopher and Stephani, his sisters and brother, Rita, Maria and her husband Michael, Louis and Monika and her husband John, their children, all other relatives and friends, amongst whom Stephen Falzon. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow Friday, November 15, at 7.30am, for the St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Friday, November 15, being the trigesima die since the passing away of JOE ZAMMIT, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

SPITERI – LINO. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear friend Lino, today the fifth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Robert and Anna, Jeffrey and Louise and Adriana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA. In ever loving memory of MYRIAM, on the 15th anni-versary of her passing on. Fondly remembered by all the family. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Masses said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema will be for the repose of her soul.

VELLA – BICE and WALLY. Treasured memories of two wonderful persons. Deeply missed and loved by family and friends. Tomorrow the sixth anniversary of Bice’s passing over to eternal life. A Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her and Wally’s souls at St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, at 6pm. Lord, grant them eternal rest.