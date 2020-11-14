Obituaries

GRECH MARGUERAT. On November 13, at Pisa, Italy, Fr PIERRE, SJ, aged 62, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and Italy, his sisters Maureen, wife of Keith Cole, Cecilia, wife of Joseph Grech, Graziella, wife of Paul Agius and Sandra, wife of Ivan Distefano, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and JRS staff. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

STAINES. On November 13, at St James Capua Hospital, PATRICK GERALD, economist and historian – formerly Permanent Secretary OPM, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Chairman Malta Stock Exchange – aged 93 (04/12/1926 -13/11/2020) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, to meet the Risen Lord and commence eternal life in God’s Heavenly embrace. He is deeply mourned by his wife Liliana, his son Stephen, his daughters Jackie and her husband Ian Mizzi, Joanne and her husband Douglas Salt, his grandchildren Taryn, Zoe, Sarah, Nicola, Sasha, Lisa and Sienna, his sisters Geraldine, Margaret and her husband Marcello Orlandi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will proceed from St James Hospital to St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, November 16 at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Patrick will always be remembered as a great gentleman and a brilliant and exemplary public servant. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

COSTER – FRED. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Silvana, his loving son Ben, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI – LINO. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear friend Lino, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Jeffrey and Louise, Robert and Anna and Adriana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

