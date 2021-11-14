Obituary

CAMILLERI. On November 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, of San Ġwann, aged 74, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her dearest sisters Mary Rose, wife of the late Lino Gatt and Elizabeth together with her only nephew Pierre and his wife Antoinette, their children Matthew and his fiancée Tina, Nicola and her husband Josue, Julian and his fiancée Becky, other relatives and numerous friends. Mass presente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, November 15 at 2pm at our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at the Qrendi cemetery. The family would like to thank the consultants and staff of SW1 together with Fr Rene, Fr Mario, Fr Bernard and Fr Elmar for the continuous support during her stay in hospital. No flowers by request but donations to Karl Vella Foundation and Hospice Malta will be appreciated. COVID-19 measures are to be respected. God, grand her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of POLLY, devoted mother and grandmother. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude on the 41st anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

COSTER. In loving memory of FRED on the second anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Silvana, his dear son Ben, his sisters, in-laws, family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, November 14, at Lija parish church, at 11am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH – JOSEPH EDWARD. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the 21st anniversary of his passing away. His children Joan, Godfrey, David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

SPITERI – LINO. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear friend Lino, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Jeffrey and Louise, Robert and Anna and Adriana. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – JOE. In memory of a beloved husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his daughters Janet and her fiancée Michele, and Ingrid and her husband Andrea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

