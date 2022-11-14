Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On November 12, JOHN (K-Optics), aged 82, residing in Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his sons Keith and his partner Nadya, Kevin and his wife Felicity; his grandchildren Emma and her husband John, Michael, Steven and Luke; his great-grandchildren Maya and Faye; the mother of his sons Cynthia; his brothers Anthony and Francis, his sisters Doris, Rose and Maryann of Canada, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends, and his dedicated carer Benna. The funeral leaves The Imperial, Sliema, at 1.45pm, tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Angela House, Guardamangia, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUBER. On November 12, ALBERT HUBER, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his daughter Josianne and her husband Andrew Degaetano, his son John and his wife Marika, his grandchildren Carla, Michela and her husband Timmy Sullivan and Aidan, and his great-grandchildren Harry and Matthew, his sisters Marie wife of Paul Borg Olivier, Anne wife of Tony Fleri Soler, Margaret and his brother Joseph and his wife Patricia, his nephews and nieces and their spouses, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Malta Community Chest Fund would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH – JOSEPH EDWARD. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. His children Joan, Godfrey, David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

In memory of KEWALRAM N. MOHNANI. In everloving memory of our dear Kewalram, a most beloved father and grandfather today being the 31st anniversary of his death. Time stood still, the day you went; Dry are your tears, gone is your pain; You’re at peace, but we still mourn; The tragic loss, when you passed away. Always in our prayers, hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.