Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On Sunday, November 12, LAURA, widow of Pio, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Marisa, Anna and Joan; her sons-in-law, Stanley Vassallo, John Hargreaves and Michael Portelli; her grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca and Joseph and their spouses; her great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces; her sisters Olympia Esposito, widow of Joe, and Evelyn Hargreaves, widow of David.

The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15, at 8.30am, at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DALLI. On November 12, RENALD, Honorary President of the Soċjetà Filarmonika De Paule of Paola, former President of the Labour Party, Għaqda Żgħażagħ Soċjalisti and Ċentru Laburista, Paola, former Chairman of One Productions, former Counsillor of the Paola Local Council and former president of the Marsascala Aquatic Sports Club, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 77.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, his son, grandchildren, his sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15, at the Paola Basilica at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Girgor cemetery, in Renald’s birthplace Żejtun.

No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. On November 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL, Karmnu l-Pikipakk, folk singer (għannej), aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Esther, his children Mark and Marisa, Brian and Annabelle, David and Natalie, Joanne and Noel. He is survived by his grandchildren Angelique, John Paul, Jacob, Rebekka and Daniel. His memory will be treasured by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15, at 8.30am at The Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the medical staff, doctors, nurses and carers at Medical Ward 1 and 3 for their excellent care and dedication to dear Carmel.

PACE – MARY, much-loved wife of the late Gerald, went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday 10th November, at the venerable age of 102. Beloved mother to Joe and Mary Anne, Ingrid and Tony Parlato Trigona, Liz and Paul Tabone. She also leaves to mourn her great loss her grandchildren Christian, Andrea, Vanessa, Mark, Michael, Rebecca and Dominique and their spouses, her in-law Carmen Gaffiero, her 17 great-grandchildren and her loving carer Mary Jane, besides other relatives and friends.

Mass to celebrate her life will take place tomorrow, Wednesday November 15, at St Julian’s parish church at 9am.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB. On November 12, JOHN, passed away peacefully, aged 90. For 67 years, precious husband to Elizabeth, née Azzopardi Preziosi. Also missing him deeply will be his son, Julian and his wife Rosette, his sister-in-law Polly March, and dear friend PatArmitage, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15, at 1.30pm at St Bartholomew parish church, Għargħur, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers, please, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be much appreciated. Dear Father, please take his gentle spirit into your keeping. YOU AND IA Sonnet for John There must have been a time before I met you, Yet strange to think of you and I apart. There must have been a time before I loved you;Who filled my thoughts and dreams? Who held my heart? There must have been some other loves we knew then, However fleeting; other lives to try. There must have been a day we simply lost them, When we put our dreams together, you and I. Then you and I and love were young together, 0ur lives so full, such happiness and tears. Now you and I and love grow old together, But quiet now, made mellow by the years. And still you're there, as you were from the start - Filling my thoughts and dreams, holding my heart. Liz

In Memoriam

FENECH – JOSEPH EDWARD. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. His children Joan, Godfrey, David, their respective spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

SULTANA. In ever loving memory of MYRIAM on the 19th anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered by all the family. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Masses said today, November 14, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

In Memory of KEWALRAM N. MOHNANI In everloving memory of our dear Kewalram, a most beloved father and grandfather today being the thirty-first anniversary of his death. Time Stood still, the day you went Dry are your tears, gone is your pain You're at peace, but we still mourn the tragic loss, when you passed away. Always in our prayers, hearts and thoughts. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his children and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of LINO SPITERI On the ninth anniversary of his passing to his eternal spring. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who is always lovingly remembered by his wife Vivienne, his children Noelle, Bertrand, Lara and Lincoln, their partners and his grandchildren Valentina, Matthias, Andrea, Jake, Zachary, Samara and Jade.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.