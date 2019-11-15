Obituaries

COSTER. On November 14, at his residence, ALFRED, aged 66, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sylvana and his beloved son Ben, his sisters Mary and her husband Joseph Galea Debono and Vivienne and her husband Martin Said, his mother-in-law Carmen Sant, his in-laws Donald, Herbert, Roderick and their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 16. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 2pm and Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm at Mosta Basilica, followed by interment at the Mosta Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DECELIS. On November 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE of Qormi, widower of Marlene, née Abela, aged 71, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Carmelo and his wife Mary, his nephews Juan and his wife Michelle and their children Kylie and Aiden, Stefan and his partner Juliet, his niece Ruth and her husband Mario Enriquez and their children Zinedin and Ylena, in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 15, at 1.15pm, for St George’s Collegiate parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today, Friday, November 15, being the trigesima die since the passing away of JOE ZAMMIT, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 6.30pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN. On their anniversaries. Lovingly remembered by Rosanna and family. A memorial Mass will be held at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, on Monday, November 25, at 6pm.

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of POLLY, a devoted mother and grand-mother, remembered with love and gratitude on the 39th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest sister JOAN, née Borg Mallia, on the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother and sisters Michael, Nanette, Virginia and Evelyn and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI – OLGA, widow of Dr Alfred Cauchi, on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Precious memories of a heart of gold, devoted your love and kindness knew no bounds still stored in our hearts and never die away by time. O Lord, grant her eternal peace. Her children Victor, Maria, Emily, Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

GRECH HARDIE. In ever loving memory of our beloved mother, CARMEN on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Mary, Victoria, John and Elizabeth and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very special father and grandfather, called to eternal rest, 33 years ago. A prayer is solicited. His daughters Marilyn, Grace and Iliana, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of FRANCIS, a devoted father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

To whom it may concern

Daniela Xuereb has completed a Master’s Degree in Disability Studies with the University of Malta. The research focused on the lived experience of guide dog owners and it was funded by Endeavour Scholarship Scheme.

