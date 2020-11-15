Marriages

Dr GABRIEL BORG, MD and Dr KIMBERLEY GAUCI, LL.D.

The marriage took place on October 18, at St Mary of Jesus church, Rabat, between GABRIEL, son of Mr and Mrs Philip Borg of Żebbuġ, and KIMBERLEY, daughter of Dr and Mrs Joseph Gauci of Mqabba. Fr Alex Bezzina celebrated nuptial Mass, assisted by Fr John Curmi and Fr Daniel Cardona. Mr Christian Borg and Dr Gabriel Gauci witnessed the marriage. Mr Samuel Borg and Mr Andre Grech carried out duties of best men. Dr Sirole Bezzina Gatt was maid of honour. Ms Tiziana Fenech Caruana, Ms Maria Gauci and Ms Sarah Grech were bridesmaids. Dr Andrea Gafà and Dr John Borg Cremona were groomsmen. Ms Maria Ghigo and Ms Chloe Ghigo were flower girls. Master Dean Zammit was pageboy. A lunch was later held at Palazzo Promontorio, Wardija.

MERCIECA. On the night of October 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, LEWIS, aged 84, passed away. A loving father, spouse, and a true gentleman. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Alice, née Edwardson, son Jamie, daughter Sarah, grandson Lucas, son-in-law Sami Kurvinen, sister Helen, nephews, nieces and their families, his former colleagues, and friends. He will be sadly missed but lives on in the memories of all those whom he made smile.

STAINES – On November 13, at St James Capua Hospital, PATRICK GERALD, economist and historian – formerly Permanent Secretary OPM, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Chairman Malta Stock Exchange – aged 93 (04/12/1926 - 13/11/2020) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, to meet the Risen Lord and commence eternal life in God’s Heavenly embrace. He is deeply mourned by his wife Liliana, his son Stephen, his daughters Jackie and her husband Ian Mizzi, Joanne and her husband Douglas Salt, his grandchildren Taryn, Zoe, Sarah, Nicola, Sasha, Lisa and Sienna, his sisters Geraldine, Margaret and her husband Marcello Orlandi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will proceed from St James Hospital to St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, November 16 at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Patrick will always be remembered as a great gentleman and a brilliant and exemplary public servant. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN. On their anniversaries. Lovingly remembered by Rosanna and family. Always in our prayers.

AQUILINA. Cherished and unfading memories of POLLY, a devoted mother and grandmother. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude on the 40th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Alex, Martin and families.

DINGLI – JOSEPH and KATHLEEN. Always remembering our dear parents with love and affection. Their daughters Monica, Agnes, Cecilia, Alice and their families.

GRECH HARDIE. In ever loving memory of our beloved mother, CARMEN on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers of her children, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very special father and grandfather, called to eternal rest, 34 years ago. A prayer is solicited. His daughters, Marilyn, Grace and Iliana, in-laws and grandchildren.

NICODEME – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a wonderful husband and father on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Christina, Tamara and Francesco.

NORTH. In memory of CHRISTINA (Chris) Arcari North who lived in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s Malta and Chester England, who has passed away a year ago, on November 18, 2019. Much loved and missed by her family and many friends in Malta and Chester. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that will never go away.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of FRANCIS, a devoted father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

VELLA. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved BICE and ETHELWALD, on the seventh (15.11.2013) and the 14th (28.06.2006) anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. Family and friends. A Mass for the repose of their souls is being celebrated today at 10am, at St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

