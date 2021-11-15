Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On November 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARGARET, of San Ġwann, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearest sisters Mary Rose, wife of the late Lino Gatt, and Elizabeth, together with her only nephew Pierre and his wife Antoinette, their children Matthew and his fiancée Tina, Nicola and her husband Josue, Julian and his fiancée Becky, other relatives and numerous friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, November 15, at 2pm, at our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at the Qrendi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Karl Vella Foundation and Hospice Malta would be appreciated. COVID-19 measures are to be respected. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the consultants and staff of SW1 together with Fr Rene, Fr Mario, Fr Bernard and Fr Elmar for the continuous support during her stay in hospital.

ZARB. On November 13, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, SALVINA, of Floriana, widow of Emmanuel, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Doris widow of Charlie Caruana, Josephine and her husband Salvu Grima, Tony Zarb (ex-General Secretary of the General Workers Union) and his wife Mary, Mary Rose and her husband Joe Cassar, grandchildren Fiashall, Ramon, Elton, Tiziana, Jacqueline, Dorianne and Nicholas, their respective spouses and fiancees, her beloved 15 great-grandchildren, her sister Polly Brincat, her brother Manuel Brincat and his wife Censina, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Monday, November 15, at 1.30pm, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff at Madre Teresa Ward at St Vincent De Paul Residence.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN. On their anniversaries. Lovingly remembered by Rosanna and family. A memorial Mass will be said on Monday, November 25, at the Ursuline Creche, Sliema, at 6pm.

BUSUTTIL – In loving memory of our dearest sister JOAN, née Borg Mallia, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Michael, Nanette, Virginia and Evelyn and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI – OLGA, widow of Dr Alfred Cauchi. On the 18th anniversary of her demise. It has been so sad living without you, but your memories linger on. We miss your smile and your sweet ways, our love for you will still go on. O Lord, grant her eternal peace. Her children Victor, Maria, Emily, Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

GRECH HARDIE. In everlasting memory of our beloved mother, CARMEN, on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and forever in the hearts and prayers of her children, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very special father and grandfather, called to eternal rest, 35 years ago. A prayer is solicited. His daughters, Marilyn, Grace and Iliana, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of FRANCIS, a devoted father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

VELLA – BICE. In loving memory especially today the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

