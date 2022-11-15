OBITUARIES

DEBONO. On November 14, at Jasmine Nursing Home, Msida, Conċetta, of Valletta, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 years, comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Maria, Louis and his wife Sylvana, Frans and Michaela, Tanya, widow of her son Joseph, her grandsons Robert and his wife Anita, Andrew and Peter, her great-granddaughters Cristina and Julia, her brother Lawrence Mintoff, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 16, at 1.30pm for the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar Bjorn would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAPPA. On November 14, DOLORES, née Micallef, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 86. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Mario, her daughter Josephine and her husband Anthony Pace, her son-in-law Victor Bray, widow of her daughter Anna, her grandchildren Yanica and her partner Redent and Kai, Isaac and his partner Luana and Matteo, her brothers and sisters and their families, her husband’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, November 15, at 2pm, at St Paul Shipwreck collegiate church, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On November 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JULIE of Qormi, aged 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George, her children Sylvana and her husband Mark, and George Jr, her grandsons David and Steven, their fiancées, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Qormi cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN. On their anniversaries. Lovingly remembered by Rosanna and family. Always in our prayers.

CAUCHI – OLGA, widow of Dr Alfred Cauchi. On the 19th anniversary of her demise. Though all the years you have been gone, we loved you as if you are still here. You are still in our hearts and thoughts dear mum we hold you oh so dear. O Lord grant her eternal peace. Her children Victor, Maria, Emily, Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very special father and grandfather, called to eternal rest, 36 years ago. A prayer is solicited. His daughters Marilyn, Grace and Iliana, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of FRANCIS, a devoted father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his death. His family.