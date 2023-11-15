Obituaries

ATTARD. On November 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, aged 98, widow of Joseph Arthur, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Preceded in life eternal by her daughter Cecilia, late wife of Richard Galea, she leaves to mourn her loss her children Philip and his wife Alison, Cynthia and her husband Kenneth Grixti, her grandchildren Gabrielle, Juliette, Marc Paul, Ken, Hugh, Louis and Nicole, her great-grandchildren Imogen and Saskia, her dedicated carer Riza, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, November 17, for the parish church of St Philip of Agira, Żebbuġ, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Żebbuġ. May God grant her eternal rest.

DALLI. On November 12, RENALD, honorary president of the Soċjetà Filarmonika De Paule of Paola, former president of the Labour Party, Għaqda Żgħażagħ Soċjalisti and Ċentru Laburista, Paola, former chairman of One Productions, former councillor of Paola and former president of the Marsascala Aquatic Sports Club, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 77. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, his son, grandchildren, his sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, November 15, at the Paola Basilica at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at San Girgor cemetery, in Renald’s birthplace Żejtun. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO. On November 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR, of Qrendi and residing at Fleur de Lys, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Catherine, his children Joe and his wife Doreen, Miriam and her husband Anthony, Marthese and her husband Anthony, Caroline and her husband Joseph, his grandchildren Maxine, Rebecca and her husband Lydon, Mark, Katryna, Raphael, Thomas and Roy, his great-grandchild Emily Ann, his sister Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 16, at 2.45pm, for Santa Marija parish church, Qrendi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at St Nicholas cemetery, Qrendi. Instead of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff members of Roseville Nursing Home, Attard.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN, on their anniversaries. Lovingly remembered by Rosanna and family. Always in our prayers.

CAUCHI – OLGA, widow of Dr Alfred Cauchi. On the 20th anniversary of her demise. Though all the years you have been gone, we loved you as if you are still here. The passage of time will not take away the loving and happy memories what you have been for us all. O Lord grant her eternal peace. Victor, Maria, Emily, Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very special father and grandfather, called to eternal rest, 37 years ago. A prayer is solicited. His daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of FRANCIS, a devoted father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

