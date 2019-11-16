Obituaries

COSTER. On November 14, at his residence, ALFRED, aged 66, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sylvana and his beloved son Ben, his sisters Mary and her husband Joseph Galea Debono and Vivienne and her husband Martin Said, his mother-in-law Carmen Sant, his in-laws Donald, Herbert, Roderick and their spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place today, Saturday, November 16. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital at 2pm and Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm at Mosta Basilica, followed by interment at the Mosta Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On November 15, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, ĠORĠA, of Siġġiewi, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Mario and his wife Maryrose, George and his wife Cecilia, Joe and his wife Joanne, her daughter Carmen, Mary Rose, widow of her son Angelo, her grandchildren Monique, Andrea, Mariah and Mattihias, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Saturday, November 16, at 2.30pm, for Siġġiewi parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Early bird Christmas offers on professional sets. Free samples for you to try.

Verdala International School car boot sale

The Verdala International School is holding its car boot sale in Pembroke tomorrow, between 8am and 1pm, for Verdala Boosters fundraiser. Grab some amazing bargains from 60 cars that have already booked a space.

Refreshments will be available on the day including freshly brewed coffee from Coffee Circus, Bratwurst, The Magic Circus and GoDutch.

Antiques and Fine Arts fair in Naxxar

The Antiques and Fine Arts Fair is being held at 10, Triq l-Oratorju, Naxxar, today and tomorrow from 10am to 9pm.

The fair is child friendly and there is ample parking nearby.

