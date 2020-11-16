Obituary

STAINES. On November 13, at St James Capua Hospital, PATRICK GERALD, econo­mist and historian – formerly Perma­nent Secretary OPM, Adviser to the Prime Minister, Chairman Malta Stock Exchange – aged 93 (04/12/1926 – 13/11/2020), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, to meet the Risen Lord and commence eternal life in God’s Heavenly embrace. He is deeply mourned by his wife Liliana, his son Stephen, his daughters Jackie and her husband Ian Mizzi, Joanne and her husband Douglas Salt, his grandchildren Taryn, Zoe, Sarah, Nicola, Sasha, Lisa and Sienna, his sisters Geraldine, Margaret and her husband Marcello Orlandi, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will proceed from St James Hospital to St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, November 16, at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Patrick will always be remembered as a great gentleman and a brilliant and exemplary public servant. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest sister JOAN, née Borg Mallia, on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her brother and sisters Michael, Nanette, Virginia and Evelyn and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PALMIER – ALBERT. In loving memory on the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

PARNIS. In ever loving memory of ALFRED, on the first anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

