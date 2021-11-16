Obituary

DEBONO. On November 14, HILDA, née Gilson, of Paola, residing in Msida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be fondly remembered by her husband Frank, her sons Gerald, Albert and his wife Roberta and their son James, her brothers and sisters, Emilio and his wife Jane, Josephine and her husband Joseph Camilleri, Anthony and his wife Josephine, Saviour and his wife Helen, Vincent and his wife Miriam, Victor and his wife Jane, Anthese and her husband Michael Aquilina, her brother-in-law Joe and his wife Irene, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, November 16, at 10am, at Christ the King Basilica, Paola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be a way for others to continue enjoying the care the family got from these wonderful souls or to Fondazzjoni Sebħ, Ħamrun, where many mothers, friends and colleagues of hers continue to provide a service she was so fond of. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – VICTOR and CARMEN. On their anni-versaries. Lovingly remem-bered by Rosanna and family. Always in our prayers.

PALMIER – ALBERT. In loving memory of a beloved father on the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughter, Lorraine, and by George, Kevin and Rose. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

