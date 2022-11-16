Obituary

CAMILLERI. On November 15, at the Balzan Convent, Sr MARIA LOUISA CAMILLERI (of the Sisters of Charity), aged 87, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, November 16, at Balzan parish church, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Great offers now on top-quality art materials. www.sistinaart.com.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.