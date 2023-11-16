Obituaries

ATTARD. On November 14, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, PAOLO of Balzan, Former Assistant Commissioner of the Malta Police Force, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Maria Antonia, née Grech, his children Anna and her husband Francis X. Darmanin, Simone and her husband Alex Pace, Tony and his wife Lorraine, his grandchildren Nicola, Nerissa, Jessica, Sinead, Liam, Amy, Jake and Emma and their relative spouses, his great-grandchildren Thomas and Zac, his siblings and their spouses, his in-laws and their spouses, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia on Saturday, November 18, at 9am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms forever.

Dr VINCENT GAUCI. On November 14, Dr VINCENT GAUCI a dental surgeon who practised in Żabbar, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Olivia, his children Christian and his wife Audrey, Robert and his wife Pamela and Viola and her husband Ardian, his grandchildren Andreya, Matthias, Luca, Andia, Ardian and Aelia, his brother Martin and his sister Marion and their respective families, the families of his late brothers Lino and Alfred, his in-laws, their respective spouses and children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 17, at 12.30pm, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar il-Wens, Kalkara, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On November 14, SOPHIE née Mizzi, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and cherished memories that will forever linger in the hearts of those who were privileged to know her. She dedicated her life to nurturing her family and creating a home filled with warmth, love and laughter. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Maryanne and Steve, Angela and Paul, Chris and Sue, and May and Louis. Her devotion to family extended to her grandchildren, Alexia, Tina, Michael, Rachael, Sarah, and Antonia, along with their spouses. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Jack, Laila, Joe and Charlotte. She leaves to mourn her in-laws Lilian, Rita, Derek and Frank, her numerous nephews and nieces and other family members and friends. A Mass praesente cadavere will be held on Saturday, November 18, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi – a cause that was very close to Sophie’s heart, reflecting her compassionate and giving nature. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to show their gratitude and appreciation to all the staff at Simblija Care Home.

PSAILA. On November 15, HERBERT, aged 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. An adored husband, father and grandfather. He will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Paula, née Soler, his beloved children Nicky and Jes Farrugia, Lisa and Francois (Chicco) Ganado, Marc Psaila Soler, Sharon and James Rattray, his treasured grandchildren Rachel and James, Michael, Sean, Zac and Sam, his siblings Marlene, Marthese, Margaret, Eric and Edward, their spouses and children, his mother-in-law Annina Soler, his sisters-in-law Joanna and Vicki, their spouses and children, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Julian’s parish church on Saturday, November 18, at 10am, followed by a private cremation overseas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. May he enjoy eternal peace. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC and Hospice Malta for their constant support.

In Memoriam

PALMIER – ALBERT. A dear father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passage to eternal life. Remembered with love and forever in our hearts. Lorraine, George, Kevin and Rose. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RAPINETT. In loving memory of VICTOR on the first anniversary of his demise. Loved, remembered and sadly missed by his wife Violet, his children and their spouses Kevin and Phyllis, Cheryl and Anton, Diane, Odette and Frank, his treasured grandchildren Kurt, Neil and Sara, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.