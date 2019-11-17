Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On November 15, at the Franciscan Sisters Missionaries of Mary’s Monastery, Sr BERNARDA, aged 91, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Josephine Gatt, Mario Gatt, Lino Gatt and John Gatt, and Mary Farrugia, Walley Farrugia and Josephine Farrugia, their families and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday, November 18 at 9.30am in the Chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary where Mass praesente cadavere will be said followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On November 15, RITA, aged 91, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Alfred and his wife Angela, Dorothy, widow of Lolly Farrugia and Carmen, wife of Godwin Savona, other relatives and friends, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. The funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, November 18, at 8am, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IZZO. On November 9, Maj. JOE IZZO (Retd.) Royal Signals, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of Carmelo, on the first anniversary of his passing away. A kind-hearted husband, father and grandfather who never wavered when it came to doing the right thing. Deeply missed by his devoted wife Antoinette, only daughter Rene and treasured granddaughters Giulia and Laura. “You are no longer with us, but your immense love is still vividly felt every day.” Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

ARRIGO – TONIO, MARILYNE and ANNA. Fondly remembered in thought and prayer by your family.

CAMILLERI. Precious and unfading memories of ANTHONY on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his sister Odette.

DRAKE – NANETTE. On the 16th anniversary of her passing, fondly and constantly remembered. Much loved, greatly missed, always. Kevin, Matthew, Katrina.

DRAKE. Fond memories of NANETTE, especially today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Christine.

FIORENTINO – MARY. 14.11.2005. Sweet memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – FRANCES. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 29th anniversary of her tragic death. Always remembered by her children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of ĊETTINA, on the 18th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. We miss you so much. Her family.

PACE – MARIONNE. In everlasting remembrance of a dearest mother, grandmother and sister on the 25th year of her passing.

In silent prayer

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Cristine, Malcolm, Rachel, Ian, James and family. Lord, keep her in your care.

ZAMMIT – ERIC ZAMMIT B.Pharm. Treasured memories of a much loved brother-in-law and uncle on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Liliana and Mario, Ingrid and Daniel.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA – CARMELO. Treasured memories of our beloved father on the 19th anniversary of his demise and passage to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children Sandro, Liliana, Renato, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Early bird Christmas offers on professional sets. Free samples for you to try.

BoV Philately Club

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Wednesday at 5pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information call 7931 5509.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.