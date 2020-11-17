Obituaries

CALAFATO. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO (ex-British Army WWII Veteran REME), of Msida residing in St Venera, aged 97, widower of Francesca, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his children Rose, widower of Steve Cummings, Maria and her husband Ernest Sonne, Robert and his wife Yvonne, his son Malcolm and his wife Amii and his granddaughter Kirstin, relatives and their families, friends near and far. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wed-nesday, November 18, at 7.30am, for Msida parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Animal Sanctuaries will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

LIBRERI. On November 15, at his residence in Naxxar, JOSEPH, aged 69, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his daughter Amanda and her husband Simon, grand-daughter Martha, his sister Doris, family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadevere will be said today, Tuesday, November 17, at 3.30pm, at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of CARMELO on the second anniversary of his passing away. A kind-hearted husband, father and grandfather who never wavered when it came to doing the right thing. Deeply missed by his devoted wife Antoinette, only daughter Rene and treasured granddaughters Giulia and Laura.

“Not a day goes by without us talking about you. We know that you are still taking care of us”. Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DRAKE. Fond memories of NANETTE, especially today the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Christine.

DRAKE – NANETTE. On the 17th anniversary of her passing, fondly and constantly re-membered. Much loved, greatly missed, always. Kevin, Matthew, Katrina.

GALEA – FRANCES. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her tragic death. Always remembered by her children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

GRECH – MARYANNE. In loving memory of a much loved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her tragic passing. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6pm at Marsascala church. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Never forgotten by Elena, Aldo, Mirka, Giorgio and Giulio.

PISANI SCOTT – MARCELLE. In ever loving memory of our dearest friend on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Deeply mourned and missed by the Nicholl family.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA. In loving memory of our dear father CARMELO on the 20th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children Sandro, Liliana, Renato, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

