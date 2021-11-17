Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On November 14, MARCELLE, (born 1935) bravely fought a long and difficult illness for 15 years and lost the fight on Sunday, aged 86. She passed away very peacefully with her family around her and went to be with her beloved Lord and Saviour in heaven; her greatest love. She is mourned by her husband Paul; her children Cecily, Tim and Julian; her grandchildren Hannah, James, Jessica and Emma; her son and daughter-in-law Tommy and Marian; and her many friends. We will all continue to adore her forever. She was kind, strong, generous, fun and courageous, and has left her love and care embedded into every aspect of our hearts and lives. We will miss her terribly. Marcelle lived abroad for several years and returned to Malta, the place she loved most, 14 years ago. Funeral Mass will be said today, Wednesday, November 17, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. The family would like to thank Hospice Malta for the exemplary care and support its staff provided in her last years and her most challenging times. The family would prefer that people consider giving a donation to Hospice Malta, Balzan, instead of flowers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PISCOPO. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, of Santa Luċija, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He was the loving husband to Vivienne, father to Alex and his partner Nathalie, and Nadia and her husband Adrian, grandfather to Julian and Rachel. He also leaves to mourn his loss his sister Rose, his brother Josie and his wife Mary, his brother Victor and his wife Lukie, and Mary wife of his late brother Dr Daniel Piscopo, the brothers and sister of his wife, and their respective families, other relatives and numerous friends. Always in our hearts. A celebration of his life will take place on Friday, November 19, at St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. COVID-19 measures are to be respected. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff of M1 ward, for the continuous support during his stay in hospital.

XUEREB. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her brother Mgr Alfred Xuereb, her nephews Arthur and his wife Mary, Joe, Alfred and her niece Therese Vassallo and her husband Paul, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 18, at 2.15pm, for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of CARMELO on the third anniversary of his passing away. A kind-hearted husband, father and grandfather who never wavered when it came to doing the right thing. Deeply missed by his devoted wife Antoinette, only daughter Rene and treasured granddaughters Giulia and Laura. “We still miss you every day”. Dear Lord, grant him eternal peace.

DRAKE – NANETTE. On the 18th anniversary of her passing, fondly and constantly remembered. Much loved, greatly missed, always. Kevin, Matthew, Katrina.

GALEA – FRANCES. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 31st anniversary of her tragic death. Always remembered by her children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families.

ZAMMIT LA ROSA. In loving memory of our dear father CARMELO on the 21st anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children Sandro, Liliana, Renato, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

