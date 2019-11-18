Obituaries

BRIFFA. On November 16, at Zammit Clapp Hospital, ROSARIA (known as Lucy), aged 89, from San Gwann, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Joe and his wife Josephine, Mary Anne and her husband Raymond, Victor and his wife Maria, Tony and his wife Jette, Vincent and his wife Souad, and Monica and her husband Patrick, her grandchildren, in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request by donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. On November 15, RITA, aged 91, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Alfred and his wife Angela, Dorothy, widow of Lolly Farrugia, and Carmen wife of Godwin Savona, other relatives and friends, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. The funeral Mass will take place today, Monday, November 18, at 8am, at Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On November 17, MARY ANNE née Galea (Ta’ Guliermu), widow of Reno, aged 80. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Elena and her partner Giuseppe, her son Aldo and his partner Mirka and her adored grandchildren Giorgio and Giulio, her sister Pauline, her brother Alfred and his wife Josephine, family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, at 3.30pm, at Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCIRIHA. On November 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, nèe Portelli, aged 96, widow of Salvino, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children and their spouses, Joseph and Irene, Paul and Annie, Adelina and Joe, Victor and Gillian, Michael and Sandra and Noella, grandchildren Adriana, Bertrand, Gabriella, Maria, Paula, Lucio, Mark and Steven, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, at 1.30pm for the chapel of Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

XUEREB. In loving memory of WALTER, today the 61st anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

Fundraising lunch

The Missionary Movement “Jesus In Thy Neighbour” will be holding a fund-raising lunch activity at the Paradise Resort, Cirkewwa, next month.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 8, starting at 12.30pm. One may obtain more details on booking by phoning 2156 4395.

