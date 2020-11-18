Obituary

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On November 14, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIAN of Naxxar, aged 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, went to join her beloved husband, Walter. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons, Stephen and Roger, their spouses and children, as well as all her other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Thursday, November 19, at 1.30pm, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

XUEREB. In loving memory of WALTER, today the 62nd anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten, always in our hearts. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

