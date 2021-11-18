Obituaries

CLARKE. On November 17, at Casa Antonia Nursing Home, Balzan, ROSEMARY née Mifsud, passed away peacefully, at the venerable age of 97, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss, her only daughter Pat née Goldsmith, and her husband Mario Grech, her much loved granddaughter Alexea, her grandson David, and her great-grandchildren Maya and Luli, relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia on Saturday, November 20, at 8.30am, for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas, Malta, would be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia, for their care and dedication in making her last few years as comfortable as possible.

FARRUGIA. On November 17, CARMELA, of Qrendi and residing in Żurrieq, aged 89. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband of 70 years, Publius, her children Mary, Jessie, Doris, Catherine, Helen, Rita and Ben, their spouses Francis, Charles, Tonio, Pio, Paul and Alice, her grandchildren Sara, Nicholas, James, Mark, David, Stephen, Maria, Christopher, Theresa, Elizabeth, Bernard, Robert, Christine, Justine, Kim, Gabriel, Raphael and Mireille, her great-grandchildren Elena, Jack, Emily, Kyren and Valentina, her surviving siblings and their families, the families of her deceased brothers, her husband’s family and her many friends in both villages.The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Friday, November 19, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, at 3pm, followed by burial in the family grave at the Qrendi cemetery. Thank you, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, for her exemplary and prolific life. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FAVA. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Birkirkara, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josette née Catania, his son Klaus Pio and his daughter Fiorella Veronica. His brother Lino widower of Rose, his sisters Maria widow of Alfred Bellizzi, and Monica widow of Giovanni Drago, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends.Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, November 19, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, at 9.15am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.Lord, grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank the doctors and all the staff at the Day Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.XUEREB. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her brother Mgr Alfred Xuereb, her nephews Arthur and his wife Mary, Joe, Alfred and her niece Therese Vassallo and her husband Paul, their respective families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, November 18, at 2.15pm, for Lija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

XUEREB. In loving memory of WALTER, today the 63rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.