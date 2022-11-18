OBITUARIES

BONNICI GIGLIO. On November 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSALIA, known as Rosina, of Valletta, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Pauline and her husband Charles, Nathalie and her husband Mario, Vincent and his wife Sina, Lina and her husband Paul, Anna, Tania and her husband Silvio, her grandchildren Jason, Niki, Gordon, Alycia, Robert, Lara, Christine, Steve, Lisa, Vanessa and Beppe, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 19, at 8.30am for Collegiate parish church of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Valletta, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RAPINETT. On November 16, VICTOR, aged 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be always loved and remembered by his wife Violet, his children Kevin and his wife Phyllis, Cheryl and her husband Anton Borg Olivier, Diane, Odette and her husband Frank Cachia, his beloved grandchildren Kurt, Neil and Sara, his sister Doris other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 18, at 7.15am, for St Paul’s Bay parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. He will live forever in our hearts.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT FARRUGIA. On November 16, at Casa Antonia, JOSEPH, of Sliema, aged 103, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his sisters Vivienne Mercieca and Kathleen Mifsud, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 19, at 9am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BERGEDAHL. In loving memory of our dearest PER, proud father and loving husband, on the 10th anniversary of his untimely demise. Always in our hearts, may he rest in peace. Fondly remembered by Frances, Christopher, Francesca and the whole family.

CAMILLERI. Unfading memories of brothers ALFRED and PETER, on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy that led to them saving lives, but losing their own. Always in our hearts, Jill, Stephen and Michelle and in Brazil Gilvone, Roberto and Gabriella.

XUEREB. In loving memory of WALTER, today the 64th anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Doris, Bernadette, Theresa, Lynn, Karen and their respective families.