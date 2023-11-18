Obituary

SAPIENZA. On November 11, JOSEPH, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife Angela, his treasured children Andrew and Astrid, Karen and Andrew, Michael and Sophie, and his adored grandchildren Alexander, Edward, Daniel, Elena, Nicholas, William, Catherine and Ella, his sisters Margaret and Helen, in-laws Joseph, Rose and Edwige, Marianne and Frederick, Andrew and Josianne, Caroline and Mark, David and Bernardette, Paul and Josienne, his nephews, nieces, other family members and many friends.Mass to celebrate his life will be said on Monday, November 20, at St Julians parish church, at 9am.Lord, may he rest forever in Your love, light and peace.

In Memoriam

CUTAJAR – EUDORA. Treasured memories of a loving and doting mother and grandmother, today 26 years from her demise. Sadly missed by her daughters Josephine Zagami, Marina Galea, Luciana and Louis Aquilina, her grandchildren Mirko, Alberto and Ilaria. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

