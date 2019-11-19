Obituaries

BORG. On November 16at Casa Maria, Sliema, MARY of Fleur-de-Lys, aged 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and carers. Beloved mother of Grace, Alice and her husband Claude Muninger, Victor and his wife Maria, Charlie and his wife Louise, Mario, widower of her daughter Monica and Dr Isabella. Adored grandmother of Fabien, Marie Isabelle, Florence, Edgar, Marta, Christopher, Nicholas, Mark, Maria and their respective partners. Also deeply missed by her cherished great-grandchildren Manora, Giulia, Anais and Nola, other relatives and friends, especially Dr Alessandra Falzon Camilleri. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Maria at 7.45am and Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, at 8.30am at the parish church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fleur-de-Lys, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Villa Mgr Gonzi will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Maria, the emergency department and MAU2 ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. Departed from this world but not from our hearts.

GRECH. On November 17, MARY ANNE née Galea (Ta’ Guliermu), widow of Reno, aged 80. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Elena and her partner Giuseppe, her son Aldo and his partner Mirka and her adored grandchildren Giorgio and Giulio, her sister Pauline, her brother Alfred and his wife Josephine, family and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Tuesday, November 19, at 3.30pm, at Our Lady of Graces Sanctuary, Żabbar, followed by interment in the family grave at Żabbar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – Canon VICTOR CILIA, ex-archpriest of Cospicua. Loving and unfading memories on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always lovingly remembered by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI MAEMPEL. In ever loving memory of CONNIE, today the first anniversary of her passing to a better life. Fondly remembered by Gerard and Karin, Johanna, Nicola and Marcus, her grandchildren and their families.

